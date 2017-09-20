Pradyuman murder case: HC refuses to stay arrests of Ryan School trustees

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the arrests of Ryan International School trustees in connection with the murder case of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

The school's founding chairman and managing director, Augustine Pinto, and his wife Grace Pinto, who is the chairperson of the school, have along with their son Ryan Pinto sought anticipatory bail.

The High Court also issued a notice to Haryana Government asking for a reply in the matter.

The court was hearing anticipatory bail plea of Ryan Pinto, Grace Pinto and Francis Pinto.

The anticipatory bail plea was filed in the High Court Registry on September 16. But it was filed again after removal of certain objections raised by the court Registry in the matter.

On September 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three trustees of Ryan Group in connection with the murder of the boy.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a class 2 student, was found with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

The police has alleged that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him.

OneIndia News

