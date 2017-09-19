Gurugram School: CBSE Report on murder reveals lapses on part of school | Oneindia News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) panel on the Ryan International School incident, in its report has pointed out several safety rules violations by the school.

The panel said it appeared from the sequence of events that Ryan's International was guilty of gross negligence.

The Ryan International authorities have to reply to the notice within 15 days, failing which action will be taken against them.

Here are the 12 shocking lapses by Ryan schoolToilet windows had no grills.

Toilet easily accesed by outsiders.

Parents informed about the death of the students by cops not school.

The incident is a result of negligence by school authorities.

Drivers, conductors use students toilet. There are no provisions of separate toilets for non-teaching staff.

Insufficient CCTV at prominent places.

Any outsiders can jump and come inside.

No helper to accompany students to toilets.

Unfortuate death could have been averted.

The principal of the school resigned in February. Since then, no regular principal has been appointed.

There are no ramps and special toilets for differently abled students.

The CBSE had set up the committee on September 9 to check into the circumstances that lead to Pradyuman Thakur's death. It was also mandated to find out if the school violated CBSE's safety norms and affiliation by-laws.

The committee, however in its report has not recommended disaffiliation of the school.

OneIndia News