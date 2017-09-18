Pradyuman murder case: All accused denied bail, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Special POSCO court on Monday sent the main accused, bus conductor Ashok Kumar, and two others to judicial custody till 29 September in connection with the Pradyuman murder case.

Ryan International School Group's Northern zone head Francis Thomas and the HR head Jeyus Thomas were also sent to judicial custody till 29 September. All the accused were denied bail in the case.

Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8. The murder, in connection with which a bus conductor has been arrested, has triggered a major outrage.

OneIndia News