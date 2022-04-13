Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya: A Museum to tell story of every Prime Minister

About Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

Located at the Teen Murti complex in New Delhi, the government said the museum has been developed to create awareness about all 14 prime ministers of the country with ample space for future leaders as well.

To honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation building

"Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation building, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," the PMO said. It is aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

Teen Murti Bhawan

Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the museum integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres, the PMO said.

Museum building design

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices.

Museum logo

The logo of the museum represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy, it said. Information for the museum was collected through resources and repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, media houses (Indian and foreign) and foreign news agencies among others.

Appropriate use of archives, some personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches of prime ministers and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of their lives have been reflected in a thematic format, the PMO said.

Highly interactive and engaging

The museum has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of display. Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.

43 galleries

There are a total of 43 galleries. Starting from displays on freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the museum goes on to tell the story of how our prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country, it said.

‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' shows PM Nehru's role as institution builder: Nehru Memorial Chairman Nripendra Misra

''Prime Ministers' Sangrahalaya all set to be inaugurated on April 14. This new museum has been integrated well with the existing Nehru museum; have tried to justify contribution of all PMs since Independence,'' Nripendra Misra, Chairperson, Executive council of Nehru Memorial Museum said.

''This Sangrahalaya (museum) is a 'Work in Progress'. Our last gallery showcases Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as PM... The recent work tenure (of PM Modi since 2014) will also be worked upon soon..,' he further said.

Controversy over the museum

When the museum was first announced in 2018 by the Narendra Modi government, the Congress alleged it was an attempt to dilute the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, whose memorial was established at the site of his long-time home Teen Murti Bhavan.