If we can teach youth to be happy, we can control number of litigations: CJI

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 3.0: Target to train eight lakh youth

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana is a scheme of the Government of India, which was launched in July 2015. The objective of this scheme is to provide employment by training people who are less educated or who have dropped out of school.

This scheme is for three months, six months and one year. After completing the course, a certificate is given, which is valid in the whole country.

Under the Prime Minister's Skill Development Scheme, a target has been set to train around 40 crore people in the country by 2022. There is also a facility to get a loan for self-employment after training.

The third phase of this scheme has now started. PMKVY 3.0 (2020-21) aims to train eight lakh youth, which will cost Rs 948.90 crore. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has said in a statement that PMKVY 3.0 has been started in 717 districts of 28 states and eight union territories.

To take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the applicant has to enrol himself. For this, go to http://pmkvyofficial.org, and fill your name, address and email information. After filling the form, the applicant has to choose the course in which he wants to train. About 40 technical courses like hardware, food processing, furniture and fittings, handycraft, gems and jewellery and leather technology have been given, in addition to the preferred course, an additional course will also have to be selected. After filling this information, a training centre will have to be selected.

For the Prime Minister Skill Development Scheme (PMKVY) there is no fee to pay.

Instead the government gives around 8000 rupees as prize money. There is registration for 3 months, 6 months and one year. Certificate will be given only after completing the course. This certificate will be valid in the entire country. After training, the government helps in getting jobs along with providing financial help. Through employment fairs, the government helps such youth to get jobs.

The objective of the PMKVY scheme is to provide employment to such people, who are less educated or those who drop out of school in between. On completion of the PMKVY syllabus, you will be evaluated by an approved agency. If you pass the assessment then you will get the government certificate and skill card.