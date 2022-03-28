Pradhan calls for making Pariksha pe Charcha, a public movement

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 28: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be interacting with the students, teachers and parents all over the world during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on 1st April, 2022.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme, he added.

Terming Pariksha pe Charcha, a public movement, Minister Pradhan outlined the importance of this year's PPC in wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode. Underlining the importance of initiatives like PPC in building the knowledge-based economy of 21st century, he said that PPC is becoming a formal institution through which Prime Minister interacts directly with the students.

He informed that select students across the country will also visit Raj Bhawans to watch the event in the presence of the State Governors.

He also expressed confidence that State Governments across the country will also encourage participation of students, teachers and parents. The Minister mentioned that PPC will be streamed, not only across India, but also in other countries reaching out to the Indian diaspora. He also called for support from media in making this program a mass movement and ensuring stress-free exams for the students.

Shri Pradhan highlighted that Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully.

The Minister informed that the 5th edition will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. Crores of students, teachers and parents from India and abroad will be participating, he added.

Pradhan also informed that the students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister, have been short-listed on the basis of an online creative writingcompetition on a bouquet of themes. The competitionwas organized from 28th December 2021 till 3rd February, 2022 through MyGov platform. The Minister expressed satisfaction on over 15.7 lakh participants registering this year for the creative writing competition.

Participants selected through competitions on MyGov will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book, written by the Prime Minister.

This event has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The 1st edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held on 16th February 2018. The 2nd edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0" was held on 29thJanuary 2019 and the 3rd edition on 20th January 2020. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online on 7th April 2021.

The event will be live telecast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, narendramodi, pmoindia, pibindia, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 22:09 [IST]