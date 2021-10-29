Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46; Security tightened outside Vikram hospital

Puneeth Rajkumar dead at 46: Can you get a sudden heart attack? Why are hearts of young Indians so vulnerable

Bengaluru, Oct 29: South Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma, passed away on Friday. He was 46. The actor was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Preliminary reports suggest that the actor collapsed during his workout following which he was rushed to Hospital. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

''Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him.His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU,'' Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru said while speaking to media.

Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, film stars Yash, Darshan, Ravichandran, and many other dignitaries from the Kannada film industry were present at the hospital.

As news of Puneeth Rajkumar's deteriorating health spread, a huge police force has been deployed outside the hospital to keep the situation under control. Large number of people gathered infront of Vikram hospital after they learnt about actor Puneet Rajkumar who has been admitted after severe heart attack.

Born on 17 March 1975, Puneeth is fondly known as Appu, is an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer who works primarily in Kannada cinema. He is the son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He has been a lead actor in 29 Kannada films; as a child, he appeared in many films.

Parvathamma, Rajkumar, Varadappa all passed away on A Wednesday

His performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) were praised.

He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.

He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu. Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as "Powerstar". He has appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films, including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). He is one of the most famous celebrities and the highest-paid actors in the Kannada cinema.

In 2012, he debuted as a television presenter on the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.