Power Crisis: Govt replenishing stock, no need to panic, says Prahlad Joshi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 12: Union Cabinet Minister for Coal Prahlad Joshi has assured that the government is in process to restore the coal stock and assured that there is no need to panic.

"There was a shortage of coal that was due to international pricing and heavy rains. That is why imported coal plants were shut for about 20 days. We are hopeful that after the end of monsoon, the supply of coal will improve rapidly. There is no reason to panic," he said.

The statement comes at a crucial time as several states Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka sounded the alarm, over power crisis.

Meanwhile, the Power Ministry today asked states to utilise unallocated power of the central generating stations (CGS) to meet the requirements of their own consumers amid the ongoing coal shortage crisis in the country.

It has been brought to the notice of Ministry of Power that some States are not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load shedding. At the same time, they are also selling power in the power exchange at high price.

As per the guidelines for allocation of power, 15% power from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) are kept under "unallocated power" which is allocated by the Central Government to the needy States to meet the requirement of power of the consumers.

The responsibility to supply power to the consumers is of the distribution companies and they should first serve their consumers who have the right to receive 24x7 power. Thus, the distribution companies should not sell the power in the power exchange and starve their own consumers.

The States have therefore been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State. In case of surplus power, the States have been requested to intimate to the Government of India so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State.

In case any state is found that they are not serving their consumers and selling power in the power exchanges at higher rate, the unallocated power of such states shall be withdrawn and allocated to other needy states.