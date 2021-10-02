Post or no post, will stand by Gandhis: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu will continue as Congress party chief, issue will be resolved says his adviser

New Delhi, Oct 02: "Post or no post... will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra", declared Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is under fire amid political crisis in Punjab.

"Will uphold principles of Gandhiji and Shastriji... Post or no post will stand by Rahu Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win!!" Sidhu tweeted.

Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win !! pic.twitter.com/6r4pYte06E — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 2, 2021

Sidhu, who had abruptly put in his papers plunging the Congress into a fresh crisis, on Wednesday broke his silence, questioning the appointments of the director-general of police, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders.

According to a PTI report, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up, which is expected to be consulted before any major decisions by the Punjab government in future.

Sources said that the decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu, who had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday. The panel may comprise the CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a representative of the AICC.

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to make an announcement in this regard. However, it is still unclear how differences over the appointment of the DGP and the AG will be dealt with.