Post office senior citizenship saving scheme: Minimum amount to deposit and interest rate

New Delhi, Aug 20: The post office has many offers and beneficial programmes that allow customers to save money and also earn a high interest rate.

Did you know that there is a post office scheme for senior citizens. It is called the post office senior citizen saving scheme of SCSS. This scheme offers a higher rate of interest of 7.4 per cent on savings deposits.

Post office senior citizen savings scheme: Maturity period and guidelines:

The Senior Citizens Savings Plan has a 5 year maturity period. You can however submit an offline application at the post office and extend the SCSS maturity period by an additional three years.

The scheme could be opened individually or with a wife or husband. The maximum investment cap is Rs 15 lakh. You can also avail nomination facility.

Minimum and maximum contributions to SCSS:

The minimum amount needed to open this scheme is Rs 1,000 while the maximum is Rs 15 lakh. If the amount is less than a lakh you can open the SCSS by paying in cash, but for payments more than that you must pay by cheque.

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12:20 [IST]