Possible to live in harmony with nature without its undue exploitation: Pralhad Joshi

India

oi-Deepika S

Joshi stressed on the need for international cooperation and collaboration in order to achieve universal access to clean energy and a just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition.

Bengaluru, Feb 05: It is possible to live in 'harmony with nature' without doing undue exploitation, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, highlighting India's lifestyle culture.

He was addressing the G20 Energy Transitions Group meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday, and said that the Indians believe in nature-friendly practices.

He said developed countries must support the need of developing countries for investment in research, development, and deployment of clean energy technologies, as well as in building the necessary infrastructure and institutions to support their widespread adoption by developing countries.

"India believes that all G20 nations must recognise that the energy transition will have different challenges and opportunities for different countries and different regions for example, developing countries may face different obstacles, such as lack of infrastructure, and need more support in their transition," Joshi said.

During his address, he said that the energy transition for these emerging economies needs to be supplemented by investments in clean energy technologies, enhanced capacities to adopt energy efficiency and conservation measures to reduce overall energy demand.

"We must also work with the international community to set global goals and targets for the energy transition, and to ensure that the transition is inclusive and just," he added.

Noting that world is at a crucial juncture in its energy journey, where we need to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy, the Union Minister said, this transition is not only necessary to combat the effects of climate change, but also to ensure energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

"India has set ambitious targets for renewable energy generation and is working to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix and adoption of modern electric vehicles for transportation."

"We are aware that the energy transition is a complex process, and it requires a collective effort from all stakeholders," he said and stressed on the need to work together to find the right balance between economic growth, energy security, and environmental sustainability.

Suggesting that there is a need for international cooperation and collaboration in order to achieve universal access to clean energy and a just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition, he further said, India is increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix and has set ambitious targets for increasing renewable energy capacity.

The Government of India has launched several policies and initiatives aimed at promoting energy efficiency and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, such as the National Action Plan on Climate Change and the National Solar Mission.

Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 14:47 [IST]