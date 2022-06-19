'Possibilities of Power': Book on socio-educational experiments by P Vijayan IPS to be released on Monday

Kochi, Jun 19: Power becomes meaningful in many ways. The real talents are those who do not restrict the power vested in them through official capacities and explore its immense possibilities of it.

Now, a study is being published on impressive examples of such use of power through social intervention projects implemented by P Vijayan IPS, Inspector General of Police.

The book is written by Dr Amruth G Kumar, professor of education in Central University and renowned academician and author and published by DC Books. This book titled 'Possibilities of Power' - the socio-educational experiments by P Vijayan IPS will be released on Monday, June 20.

P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, will release the book by handing over the first copy to Dr KN Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, CUSAT at The Placement Auditorium, School of Engineering, CUSAT at 10.30 am.

Dr Indira Rajan, one of the Trustees of Mission Better Tomorrow and Secretary General of the National Council for CBSE Schools will preside and K Sethuraman, Inspector General, Intelligence, will introduce the book.

"Even though there are many vested with power, our experience tells that the number of those employing the power in a creative manner will be a minority. Even this minority willing to engage their power in creative ways are limited by the institutional frameworks. There should be more people willing to go beyond these limitations. That is how the social interventional programmes led by Mr. P. Vijayan IPS came to my attention. He is an entrepreneur of experiences who converts intense personal experiences into investments I future. What makes his social interventions exceptions is his official identity as a police officer and the unique ways in which he employs the institutionalised power vested in him," is what Dr Amruth says about this book.

In his foreword written to the book, actor Mohanlal captures the essence of the book succinctly, when he says: "This is not personal history of Mr Vijayan, instead the highlight of this book is that it speaks about the projects that were made successful by him with high responsibility and even more social commitment."

Story first published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 13:51 [IST]