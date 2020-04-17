COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi cross 100 mark; 10 deaths so far

Mumbai, Apr 17: The number of positive coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi on Friday crossed the one hundred-mark after it reported 15 new cases today. Its toll now stands at 101, with 10 deaths.

A 62-year-old patient died because of the virus at a hospital, news agency PTI reported.

Three new cases each were found in Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar, Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society.

The area has been categorised as a hotspot. Last week the civic authorities had said that nine containment zones were identified in Dharavi to check the spread of the virus in the slums.

Dharavi is one of the largest slum areas in Asia. Nearly 15 lakh people live in shanties located in this highly congested area.

Mumbai with 2,073 coronavirus cases is the worst affected city in the country; Maharashtra the worst hit state. The city of 1.2 crore has been under complete lockdown since last month.