Portugal supports inclusion of India as permanent member of UNSC: Pacheco

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Duarto Pacheco, chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), arrived at the Central Hall of Parliament to address the Members of Parliament in the Central Hall on Tuesday.

Addressing MPs in Parliament on Tuesday Duarte Pacheco, Inter-Parliamentary Union President said that "Portugal & India have over 500 years old relations, so we know each other so better that I may say that we aren't just friends, we're brothers."

In the UN, Portugal supports the reform process and the inclusion of India as a permanent member of the [United Nations] Security Council, he added.