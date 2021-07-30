Shilpa Shetty is yet to get clean chit in adult film racket case: Crime branch

Porn films case: Bombay HC to hear Shilpa Shetty's defamation suit against media outlets

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 30: The Bombay High Court is on Friday set to hear actor Shilpa Shetty's defamation suit against 29 media personnel and media houses accusing them of "false reporting and maligning her image" in a pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is accused.

Shilpa Shetty has cited several reports that are false and defamatory and are damaging her reputation. She has therefore sought an injunction against them to prevent them from further publishing any false or defamatory information.

In her plea, Shilpa also requested the court direct the respondents to remove the defamatory content from their platforms and issue unconditional apologies for positing it.

News organisations and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and others have been made parties to the plea.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police also recorded the statement of Shilpa Shetty in connection with the pornography case. The actress reportedly told police that she had no idea about the content of the Hot Shots app through which her husband Raj Kundra allegedly distributed pornographic films, sources told news agency PTI.

What is Raj Kundra porn films case

Raj Kundra (45) was arrested by the crime branch on Monday night in a case, which it said, related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents

Reportedly, three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".

According to the police, Kundra and others took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers and made them work in these movies.