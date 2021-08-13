YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Porn case: Abhijeet Bomble, Director of one of Raj Kundra's firms arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 13: A director of one of Raj Kundra's companies was arrested in connection with the pornography case against the businessman on Thursday, city police said.

    Porn case: Abhijeet Bomble, Director of one of Raj Kundras firms arrested

    Abhijeet Bomble, a director of one of Kundra's firm, was arrested by the Mumbai police's crime branch, said an official.

    Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested last month for allegedly producing and distributing porn films through an app.

    Raj Kundra porn case: Police question director of firm which developed app called HotShotsRaj Kundra porn case: Police question director of firm which developed app called HotShots

    A related offense was registered at Malvani police station on the complaint of a 25-year-old model who alleged that she was promised roles in shorts films and web series, but in the name of bold scenes she was forced to perform nude scenes. Bomble was named as one of the accused in this case, the police official said.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai shilpa shetty

    Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X