YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Popular TV star Sidharth Shukla passes away

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 02: Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show "Balika Vadhu", died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40, a PTI report said.

    Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

    Popular TV star Sidharth Shukla passes away

    He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

    "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

    Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

    He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

    In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

    (PTI)

    More PASSES AWAY News  

    Read more about:

    passes away entertainment

    Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X