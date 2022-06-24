YouTube
    Popular Odia actor Raimohan Parida found dead

    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Jun 24: Raimohan Parida, who has acted in films, theatres, television, and Jatra, was found dead on Friday.

    The initial report suggests Parida died by suicide. However, the reason behind the actor ending his life is yet to be known.

    Raimohan Parida was born on July 10, 1963. He has acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films.

    Raimohan Parida began his career in Odia film through 'Sagar'. Popular movies of the actor include 'Bandhana', 'Chhati Chiridele Tu', ' Kalishankar', 'Toh Bina Mo Kahani Adha','Asibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani', 'Tu Thile Mo Dara Kahaku', 'Neija Re Megha Mote', 'Toh Pain Nebi Mu Sahe Janama', ' De Maa Shakti De', 'Rakate Lekhichi Naa', 'Mo Mana Khali Tumari Pain', 'Udandi Seeta'. He has also acted in many TV serials.

    He won accolades for his acting in movies like Singha Bahini (1998), Suna Bhauja (1994) and Mental (2014) and others.

    Parida also won Odisha State Film Award. He is the recepient of Abhinandia puraskar.

