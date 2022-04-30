YouTube
    Popular myths associated with solar eclipse

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 30: World is set to witness the first solar eclipse of 2022 on Saturday as the Sun, Moon, and Earth come together. Since the alignment of the three heavenly bodies will not be in a perfectly straight line, the eclipse will be partial in nature. Unfortunately, the partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

    Representational Image

    Eclipses have been a source of anxiety for people everywhere and have even scared them. It may be common to feel anxious when you first observe an eclipse today, to see the sun disappear and that too not because of clouds.

    Most cultures viewed it as a period during which the sun or the moon is being attacked by an animal or a demon. Let us have a look at the 5 popular myths sorrounding solar eclipse.

    Blindness: People believe that total solar eclipses produce harmful rays that can cause blindness. This, however, is not true.

    Pregnant woman: Another common myth that pregnant women should not watch an eclipse because it can harm the baby. This is a false belief.

    Food: Some people also believe that eclipses will poison any food that is prepared during the event. It is perfectly safe to eat, drink and carry out daily activities during the eclipse.

    Ban omen: Another belief is that eclipses are harbingers of something very bad that is about to happen. This is not true.

    Death and destruction: Many people around the world still see eclipses as evil omens that bring death, destruction, and disasters.

    Scientists and astronomers around the world have debunked any such claims.

    There is no scientific evidence that solar eclipses can affect human behavior, health, or the environment.

    However, you are advised not to watch a solar eclipse with naked eye.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 7:53 [IST]
    X