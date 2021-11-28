YouTube
    Puducherry rains: Two-day holiday declared for schools, colleges

    Puducherry, Nov 28: The territorial government declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on November 29 and 30 in view of the incessant rains.

    Education Minister A Namassivayam told media here that heavy rains have been pounding the regions and hence holiday was declared for two days from Monday for the educational institutions.

    Official sources told PTI that Puducherry recorded 6.6 cm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5 .30 p.m. on Sunday brining the total quantum of rainfall to 14 cms during the last 48 hours.

    Normal life was hit for the second successive day today in Puducherry. Reports of water logging in low-lying areas, residential colonies, farm lands and main thoroughfares were received.

    Extensive damage has been caused to roads in urban and semi urban areas. Prices of vegetables shot up adding to the woes of the people in this former French colony. All the lakes and tanks reached their full capacity.

    X