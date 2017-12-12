Pollution: Are we waiting for Bengaluru to become Delhi?

Bengaluru does not yet feature in the list of top most polluted cities in India, but it looks like it will break into that list soon. Bengaluru air is relatively clean compared to other major cities of India, but will it remain that way three to four years down the lane?.

Among the key southern cities that were monitored by Central Pollution Control Board, Bangalore recorded 57% increase in PM10 between 2010 and 2014, highest among southern cities. PM10 means particles measuring between 2.5 to 10 micrometers.

The worst area was the Peenya industrial area with the highest peak followed by K R Road and Manipal hospital.

Though the overall particulate levels are comparatively lower than the other regions in the country, the levels are much above the WHO guidelines.

The worrying matter, at least in Bengaluru, is that the bodies that ought to be enforcing laws to ensure that pollution levels are in check are not taking the matter seriously. No Bengalurean can deny that they have not come across vehicles emitting black smoke or garbage being burnt in the open. Even some of the BMTC buses can be seen emitting thick black smoke and polluting the environment.

Tempos and autos emitting black smoke pass right in front of a traffic policeman and they pay no heed to it. After Deepawali, a report stated that the city recorded a 46.8% rise in the level of air pollutants. According to data released by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) a day after Deepawali, the level of average PM10 shot up to 122.4 ugm3 (micro grams per cubic metre) compared to the usual day's average of 83.4 ugm3.

Why such lack of concern?

It is now when the matter has gone out of hand that administration in Delhi is frantically announcing measures to curb the pollution. Some five to six years back, pollution and air quality were not taken seriously even in Delhi as the effects were not visible. So, it can be said that neither people nor the authorities actually wake up till the problem is at their doorsteps and by then it is usually too late.

A recent report found a high correlation between air pollution and babies being born underweight and underdeveloped. There are rising number of cases of children below the age of ten getting lung-related diseases. All these warnings are being issued for many years now, but we just refuse to wake up until we actually get to see it.

There are lessons Bengaluru needs to learn from Delhi, but unfortunately, that is not happening. The awareness about pollution continues to remain low.

Let's have a look at these pictures taken from different parts of Bengaluru:

Garbage being burnt in the open near Banashankari bus stand Garbage being burnt openly significantly contributes to PM10 level in the atmosphere. The garbage being burnt in the above photo is not even segregated and fumes emitted by burning plastic is toxic. Garbage set on fire in elite Jayanagar area The workers employed by city's corporation are not even aware that they are polluting the air by setting waste on fire. Educating them is the need of the hour. Right under metro track in Jayanagar In this photo, leaves and branches that had fallen on roads due to last month's rain have been set ablaze. They could have been used to make organic manure. An auto emitting black smoke Most of the old autos (the black ones) are the main culprits and sadly cops turn a blind eye on them. Black smoke emitted by vehicles There are rules but sadly very few seem to be following them. People just do not care about air pollution.

It is high time that residents of Bengaluru take notice of deteriorating air quality in the city and force authorities to take steps. We ought to preserve what we have and must not let the situation get out of hand. Authorities must wake up and act until it is too late. Encroachment of green area by greedy builders and support lent to them by corrupt officials must think that they are part of the city and they owe clean environment to the coming generations.

OneIndia News