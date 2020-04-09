  • search
    Polls postponed: Maha Cabinet asks Governor to appoint Thackeray as MLC

    Mumbai, Apr 09: The Maharashtra Cabinet held a special meeting to recommend to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray to one of the posts in the state council.

    Minority Affairs Minister, Nawab Malik said that no council election could be held for the other vacant MLC seats due to coronavirus. There are two vacant MLC posts which the Governor appoints and the Cabinet requested that Thackeray be appointed as MLC.

    Thackeray is not a member of any House of State legislature. The Constitution says that he needs to be a member of either the Assembly or Council within 6 months of taking oath. He took oath on November 28.

