Vaccinating 80% people in poll-bound states only safe way to hold elections: Prashant Kishor

As PM Modi projects a BJP win in 2024, Prashant Kishor has this to say

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi, presents plan for Gujarat, HP

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 16: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor had a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. It had the participation of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal.

Kishor has given a detailed presentation on 2024 polls strategy to the Congress chief, party's general secretary KC Venugopal said after the meeting. "The plan presented by him will be looked after by a group set up by Cong chief&the group will submit report within a week time to party chief for a final decision," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The poll strategist had earlier held talks with the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, but the talks had not progressed.

The meeting has reportedly taken place as part of the Congress' poll preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections which will be held later this year. After the recent poll debacle in five states, the grand old party has started talks with Kishor again.

Know all about Sonia Gandhi

Kishor came to limelight after handling PM Narendra Modi's campaign in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 16:33 [IST]