    Poll results, Imran Khan’s BP, Dawood: Twitter buzz ahead of PM’s address to nation

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: While the nation waited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, anxiously counting the minutes before his "important message", speculation spiralled -- would it be about bringing back Dawood Ibrahim or killing Masood Azhar?

    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    As the designated hour of 12 noon came and went, jokes on Twitter gathered strength. With memories of that fateful November 2016 evening, when PM Modi announced the demonetisation of high value currency notes, still fresh, jokes about people running to the ATM and counting cash started doing the rounds.

    "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," the Prime Minister tweeted on Wednesday morning, sending Twitteratti into a tizzy.

    'Happy World Theatre Day': Rahul's dig at PM Modi over 'Mission Shakti'

    The address finally started at 12.25 pm, and social media users bombarded Twitter with their theories while they waited. Among them was former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who tweeted, "He's declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying."

    "Dawood arrested brought back? Hafiz Saeed or Masood Azhar eliminated?#PMtoaddressnation," added social media user, Sagar Rai.

    "#PMModi ji is going to address the nation today. I am already at the ATM," said a user Amir Pathan.

    "Another #Demonetisation? Did they catch Masood Azhar or Dawood? Are we taking over Pakistan? OMG I am #anxious now," Twitter user Gaurish Salunke said.

    One Twitter user posted a picture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan getting his blood pressure checked. "#PMModi's announcement to address the nation just tested Imran Khan's BP for a while," read the caption.

    "Congress has already sent a delegation to Election Commission to complain model code violation, Rahul preparing for Press Conference #PM to address the nation," another user tweeted.

    PTI

