Politics being done today in name of caste, religion: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Apr 13: Politics in the country today is being done in the name of caste and religion, and governments are also being formed "in the name of religion" which is not what India was identified with, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Tuesday.

He said the youth today should be made aware about the dangers of casteism and communalism.

He said the Congress kept democracy in the country intact since independence, and added the country can function well when the basic principles of the Constitution like socialism and secularism are followed.

"Politics is being done today in the name of religion and caste and people are succeeding and becoming happy. Our country's identity in the world is not in the manner in which governments are being formed in the name of religion...in the name of Hinduism," Gehlot said.

Targeting the Central government over the ongoing farmers' protest, he questioned whether the voice of people should not be heard in a democracy. Asking whether the principles of secularism and socialism are being followed in the country today, Gehlot said the young generation should think about and analyse where the country is heading.

The chief minister was addressing a virtual event on the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said youths should read about Mahatma Gandhi and history in general. He said youths should develop their own thoughts and ideas by developing the habit of reading.

The chief minister said that freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Mangal Pandey and many others were young when they struggled for getting India independence. He said the youth today should be aware about the present situation and challenges and they should be able to call a spade a spade.

Higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and others also addressed the conference.