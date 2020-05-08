Politicians condole death of 14 migrant workers in Maharashtra

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Aurangabad, May 08: Minutes after 14 migrant workers, who were sleeping on a rail track were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday, several political leaders took to Twitter and condoled the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided."

14 migrants sleeping on railway track run over by goods train in Aurangabad; all dead

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. "I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central government and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance."

Also, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his sadness about the loss of lives in a train mishap and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Coronavirus crisis: How Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, made its way to the Indian government

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that he was ashamed to see the migrant workers treated in such a way. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "We should be ashamed of the treatment being done to our nation builders. My condolences to the families of those killed and pray for the early recovery of the injured."

According to police officials, two labourers were injured in the tragic mishap which took place at 5.15 am under the Karmad Police station jurisdiction. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna in central Maharashtra along rail tracks, were returning to their home state Madhya Pradesh.

They were sleeping on rail tracks due to exhaustion when a goods train ran over them that was coming from Jalna.