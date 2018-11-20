Political outfits led by Upendra Kushwaha and Sharad Yadav likely to merge to take on NDA?

New Delhi, Nov 20: Uncertainty prevails over the fact that which way Rashtriya Lok Samata Party led by Union minister of state for Human Resource development Upendra Kushwaha will go. But it is most likely for the Bihar leaders that he will either merge his party with the outfit Loktantrik Janata Dal under the patronage of former Union agriculture minister Sharad Yadav or vice versa. It is almost certain that he will not get what he is demanding in NDA.

Sources said that talks in this regard are in the final state and the group will consolidate itself against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which has Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has already denied audience twice because he has already been given the proposal but he is demanding more which is not acceptable to them. Party general secretary met him and heard him on both the occasions.

Moreover, acrimony between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha is known to all and there is no chance of that issue getting resolved. The NDA wants to go ahead with its plans and in no mood to invest any more time on Bihar alliance.

So Upendra and Sharad Yadav will join hands in Bihar and there is also chances of Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress also join them and if this happens, the NDA will have tough time in Bihar. But the current situation is like this.

The recent meeting between Sharad Yadav and Kushwaha was about such arrangements however none of parties could have been reached about for clarification on this issue.