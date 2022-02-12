Policies framed for PM Modi’s two industrialist friends: Priyanka Gandhi in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Feb 12: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the BJP government of framing policies to help two industrialist friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the 'Uttarakhandi Swabhiman' rally in Khatima, the Congress leader attacked the Centre over the budget, saying it has nothing to offer for the poor, farmers, middle class, small and medium businessmen. "Policies of the entire country are going on just for two industrialists who are friends of the PM Narendra Modi. When the Budget comes, it offers nothing for the poor, farmers, middle class, small & medium businessmen - they're nation's spine," ANI news agency quoted Priyanka Vadra as saying.

"After demonetisation, GST was imposed. Then came Corona. Small traders suffered the most. Whereas these people are the ones who give employment. No one is Ambani or Adani. Tell me, why did they not give you a job, why is there inflation today, but these people come in front of you and talk about religion. What kind of religion is this? The religion of the leader is the development of the people. If they had worked for you, then there would have been a health facility for COVID. People would have got employment. There is talent and resources in this region. But there is no employment. Why so?," said Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress general secretary slammed the BJP leaders including the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and the Prime Minister accusing them of working for their own development. "What is the biggest duty of a political leader? Serving the people, their development. Today all BJP leaders - starting from your CM to the country's PM - are only thinking about their own development. Nobody is thinking about you," she said.

Vadra said that Uttarakhand youths are leaving the state due to a lack of employment. "Why are people forced to migrate out of Uttarakhand for jobs? Because there is no employment generation here. Every section of society is suffering, but the Prime Minister is not ready to listen to their Mann Ki Baat," said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

"Migration is high here. Why does it take place? When jobs are not being generated in the state. Your state has everything - the Himalayas, nature, tourism opportunities - but no employment. People migrating out of here for jobs," she added.

She claimed that Congress will definitely come to power in Uttarakhand because the people are tired of BJP Government. Chief Minister should tell the people what he is going to do to check inflation and boost employment. What is he going to do for women?," Vadra slammed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"This election is to provide freedom from unemployment. In the last five years, the age of children has passed. But people did not get employment. BJP says it will buy votes in the last two nights. Are people of Khatima for sale? I want to ask people whether you will support the son of the poor or not," she said. "Tell how many youths got employment in five years. Raise your hands What is the biggest problem in your state? Employment, inflation and farmers' problems. These are the three problems, aren't they?" added Vadra.

The Congress leader promised 4 lakh new jobs for youth, cash distribution up to Rs 72,000 annually to all families and cheap gas cylinders. "'Nyay' scheme to provide monetary allowance to unemployed young people as well as 4 lakh new jobs. We will also distribute up to Rs 72,000 annually to all families in the bottom 20 per cent in terms of income. Will cap on the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder at Rs 500. Women will be able to travel in government buses running within the state for free and 40 per cent reservation for women in the police department," she added. Agencies

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 15:33 [IST]