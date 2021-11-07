Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

For more effective probes against terror State Investigation Agency formed in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 07: Tausif Ahmad, police constable at Batamaloo area was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today. Reportedly, the cop was critically injured and was taken to the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"At about 8pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials told PTI.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) condemned the attack.

Unequivocally condemn the cowardly & dastardly attack on 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar in which he lost his life. No words of condemnation would be enough! May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief, the party tweeted.

Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 22:16 [IST]