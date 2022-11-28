All sessions of polygraph test on Aftab end; may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies

Police van carrying accused Aftab Poonawala attacked in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28: Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi.

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police said, adding the incident took place around 6.45 pm.

The incident took place when the police van was taking Aftab back to jail from the Forensic Science Laboratory in west Delhi's Rohini, after his second polygraph test.

The police van was attacked by at least two men brandishing swords who claimed to be from Hindu Sena. Both the attackers have been detained, news agency ANI reported.

The incident comes on a day when Delhi Police recovered some weapons which were used to dismantle Shraddha's body. The cops have also recovered a ring belonging to Shraddha which Aftab had gifted it to his new female friend, whom he had befriended via a dating app.

When it began to end for Shraddha:

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. On May 18, he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge. Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father on November 10 as her daughter was untraceable for over two months, the police arrested Aftab, six months after the crime took place.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.