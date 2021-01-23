Police grant permission to farmer unions to conduct Tractor Parade on Republic Day

The mystery behind the masked man at the farmers’ protest

New Delhi, Jan 23: Farmers protesting the central government's new agricultural laws claimed that they had got the permission to enter Delhi for their tractor rally that is slated to be staged on Republic Day.

Farmers have been allowed to enter Delhi and travel up to 100km distance on each route, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

"Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight," Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India told reporters.

"We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements," he added.

The tractor parades will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but details will be finalised tonight, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said after attending a meeting between the unions and the police.

Kohar claimed that the Delhi Police has given its nod to the farmers'' tractor parade on Republic Day in the national capital.

Talking to reporters, another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that as thousands of farmers will participate in the parade, there will be no single route.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal said that barricades set up at Delhi border points, will be removed on January 26 and farmers will take out tractor rallies after entering the national capital.