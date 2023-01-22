Police forces should be trained in emerging technologies: PM Modi

'Facts ignored': India's ex-ambassadors hit out at BBC's documentary on PM Modi

PM Modi emphasised on the importance of National Data Governance Framework for smoothening of data exchange across agencies.

New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies, at the 57th All-India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police on Sunday.

Prime Minister suggested that while we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics etc., there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols etc.

He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states. He suggested prison reforms to improve jail management. He also discussed strengthening of border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials.

Prime Minister emphasised on enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices.

He suggested replicating the model of the DGsP / IGsP Conference at the state/district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams.

The Conference was concluded after Prime Minister distributed Police Medals for Distinguished Services.

The Conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including Counter Terrorism, Counter Insurgency and Cyber Security. Union Home Minister, Ministers for State for Home, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, DGsP/IGsP of States/UTs and Heads of the Central Police Organisations/Central Armed Police Forces were also present in the Conference. Around 600 more officers of various levels attended the Conference virtually from States/UTs.

