Police complaint against BJP leader over 'will hug Mamata Banerjee if I’m infected by Covid' remark

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Sep 29: TMC has filed a police complaint against BJP's new national secretary from West Bengal Anupam Hazra for saying that he would hug CM Mamata Banerjee if he gets infected with coronavirus.

The complaint was filed by Trinamool Congress' Refugee Cell for derogatory remarks against a woman and head of the state.

The complaint seeks action against Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, in violation of the Constitution and hurting the sentiments of the complainants.

"By making such a statement at the administrative head of a state, Hazra has violated the Constitution. We see this as an insult to all women," said the complaint lodged by two women members of the refugee cell, Tara Biswas and Arpita Das.

The complaint was filed at Siliguri police station in Darjeeling.

Hazra made the statement at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas on Sunday, a day after BJP made him national secretary by replacing former state president Rahul Sinha.

Hazra and a large number of BJP workers on Sunday without wearing masks and following social distancing norms flouted during a meeting at Baruipur. Reporters asked Hazra why wasn't he or the others wearing any mask.

"Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Covid-19. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by Covid-19, they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I get infected. She treated victims of the disease in a pathetic manner. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don't even treat dead cats or dogs like that," said Hazra.

Meanwhile, BJP national Vice-President Mukul Roy reacted to Hazra's remarks by saying leaders must be "careful about what they speak."