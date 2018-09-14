  • search

Police brutality: Cop allegedly drags suspected thief by hair

By
    Bhopal, Sep 14: In yet another incident of police brutality, a cop allegedly dragged a suspected thief by the hair in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. The incident has been caught on camera.

    Cop allegedly drags suspected thief by hair (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Singh Yadav said that if the person dragging the suspected thief is found to be a policeman then strict action would be taken.

    "We have no information on who the person dragging the suspect is. However, if he is a policeman action will be taken against him," SSP Yadav.

    In April this year, a video of Chennai cops thrashing a 21-year-old young man, tying him on a pole in a busy road in Chennai, while his protesting mother is held by a woman traffic police had gone viral in social media. 

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 20:19 [IST]
