Police brutality: Cop allegedly drags suspected thief by hair

Bhopal, Sep 14: In yet another incident of police brutality, a cop allegedly dragged a suspected thief by the hair in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. The incident has been caught on camera.

Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Singh Yadav said that if the person dragging the suspected thief is found to be a policeman then strict action would be taken.

"We have no information on who the person dragging the suspect is. However, if he is a policeman action will be taken against him," SSP Yadav.

In April this year, a video of Chennai cops thrashing a 21-year-old young man, tying him on a pole in a busy road in Chennai, while his protesting mother is held by a woman traffic police had gone viral in social media.