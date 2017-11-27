Poison food and water at Sabarimala temple, new threat from ISIS states

A high alert has been issued following an Islamic State threat to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The threat states that Jihadi groups in Kerala could poison the water in the temple.

The Government Railway Police has issued an alert to this effect. It has also handed over a letter to the authorities urging strict monitoring of the situation.

The threat perception is high and it states that the ISIS members could either poison the water or food at the pilgrimage site. An attack on the pilgrims also forms part of the threat perception.

It may be recalled an audio clip was recently released by the boss of the ISIS Kerala module. The clip running into 10 minutes was recorded by Rashid Abdullah, the head of the Karsargod module of the ISIS also suggests various ways to carry out attacks. Rashid is heard telling the recruits that they must poison food at the Thrissur Pooram and Kumbh Mela.

In the clip, apart from calling for attacks, it also advises Muslims to migrate from Darul Kufr to Darul Islam. Further, it says that if it not possible to do that, then people must offer financial assistance to Daulatul Islam and the Islamic State.

Further, the clip gives advise on how to carry out the attacks at Thrissur pooram and Kumbh Mela. First, go and poison the food, then use trucks to drive them over. Do it like the way, the ISIS fighters across the world are doing it, the clip also advises.

One of the supporters killed many at a music concert. Here at least one of us must try to derail a train or use a knife in an attack, the clip also says. Even if they try to end us, they will not succeed. We may suffer losses, but Daulat Islam will always ben active and we will fight to our deaths, the clip further states.

OneIndia News