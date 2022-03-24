YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PNG Price Hike: Check latest rates across NCR

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24.

    PNG Price Hike: Check latest rates across NCR

    After the hike, PNG will cost Rs 36.61 per unit (SCM, or standard cubic metre) in Delhi and Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, according to messages sent to consumers.

    The increase in PNG prices comes a day after fuel retailers raised LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder and began increasing petrol and diesel rates in the wake of the spike in global gas and oil prices respectively.

    Earlier on March 8, CNG prices in the national capital and adjoining cities were hiked by Rs 0.50 per kg. CNG price in NCT of Delhi has been increased to Rs 57.51 per kg from Rs 56.51.

    Following the firming up of international gas rates, IGL has been raising CNG rates by up to 50 paise (Rs 0.50) per kg periodically. Prices have gone up by about Rs 4 per kg this year alone.

    Domestic PNG Retail Prices
    Delhi- Rs 36.61
    Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad- Rs 35.85
    Karnal & Rewari- Rs 35.42
    Gurugram- Rs 34.81
    Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli- Rs 39.37
    Ajmer, Patil & Rajsamand- Rs 42.023

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X