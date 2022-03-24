Apart from petrol, diesel these items became costlier this month

Centre didn't take timely steps due to elections in five states: Pawar on fuel price rise

Elections every month best way to check rising fuel prices: Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

PNG Price Hike: Check latest rates across NCR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 24: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24.

After the hike, PNG will cost Rs 36.61 per unit (SCM, or standard cubic metre) in Delhi and Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, according to messages sent to consumers.

The increase in PNG prices comes a day after fuel retailers raised LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder and began increasing petrol and diesel rates in the wake of the spike in global gas and oil prices respectively.

Earlier on March 8, CNG prices in the national capital and adjoining cities were hiked by Rs 0.50 per kg. CNG price in NCT of Delhi has been increased to Rs 57.51 per kg from Rs 56.51.

Following the firming up of international gas rates, IGL has been raising CNG rates by up to 50 paise (Rs 0.50) per kg periodically. Prices have gone up by about Rs 4 per kg this year alone.

Domestic PNG Retail Prices

Delhi- Rs 36.61

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad- Rs 35.85

Karnal & Rewari- Rs 35.42

Gurugram- Rs 34.81

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli- Rs 39.37

Ajmer, Patil & Rajsamand- Rs 42.023

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 9:26 [IST]