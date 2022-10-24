PM's powerful quotes in Kargil

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Diwali with the armed forces like every year.

    Addressing the armed forces on Diwali, the PM said India has always viewed war as the last resort. His speech was filled with powerful quotes that lift the spirits of the jawans who secure the country's borders round the clock.

    Check out the powerful quotes of PM at Kargil:

    For me, all of you have been my family for years now.

    India has always viewed war as the last resort, but the armed forces have the strength and strategies to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye on the nation.

    I have witnessed the Kargil war closely. It was my duty that had brought me to Kargil back then. There are many memories of that time when the sounds of victory were reverberating all around.

    There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. The meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible.

    In Kargil, our armed forces had crushed the hood of terror and people still remember the Diwali that was celebrated back then.

    Diwali means Diwali means "end of terror": PM Modi tells soliders in Kargil, takes a swipe at Pak

    The induction of women in the armed forces will boost our strength.

    A nation is safe when its borders are secure, economy strong and society full of confidence.

    India has been dealing with its enemies, both external and internal, with force.

    In Kargil, our soldiers have managed to crush terrorism. I am a witness to the event

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 13:28 [IST]
    X