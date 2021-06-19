YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM’s meet with J&K mainstream parties to focus on delimitation, elections: Sources

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: In what could be seen as a sign of of pushing the political process further in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has called for an all party meeting of mainstream parties in J&K.

    PM’s meet with J&K mainstream parties to focus on delimitation, elections: Sources
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    A week back National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah had signalled that they were open to talks with the Centre. We have not closed any doors or options. We will decide on the meeting at the time they invite us, Abdullah also said.

    PM Modi likely to hold all-party meet in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24PM Modi likely to hold all-party meet in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24

    The meeting will be held on June 24, but it is not yet confirmed if all the mainstream parties from J&K would attend it. When contacted a source told OneIndia that the main focus of the meeting would be on the elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now headed by the LG, Manoj Sinha. The delimitation exercise would also be discussed. When asked if the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be discussed the source cited above said that the parties from J&K will make that demand. However there has been no decision on it as of now, he also added.

    This would be the first major outreach by the Centre ever since Article 370 was abrogated in the state.

    On Friday, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, LG Manoj Sinha along with top security and intelligence officials.

    The Gupkar Alliance or PAGD, a seven party amalgam formed to seek the restoration of Article 370 has shown its willingness to speak with the Centre. In December the Centre had held the local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Alliance won more than 100 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 70 seats.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 8:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X