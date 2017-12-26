‘PM, you need to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back home,’ Congress tells Modi

New Delhi, Dec 26: Will Kulbhushan Jadhav be set free by Pakistan to make his return journey back home in India?

On Monday, when Jadhav, an Indian citizen on death row in Pakistan, met his mother and wife at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Islamabad, everyone in India wanted the 47-year-old to come back home.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should bring back Jadhav to India, and asked if his government has the determination to do so.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April.

"@narendramodi Mr. Prime Minister you need to bring this Gentleman back home. Does your government have the determination to do what it takes and walk the talk??????," Tewari tweeted along with a picture of Jadhav.

The meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife came after the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan in May to stay the 47-year-old's execution.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran. It claims that he was in possession of an Indian passport that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Meanwhile, Indian officials stated that the Modi government will continue to seek consular access to Jadhav, notwithstanding his meeting with his wife and mother on Monday.

India maintains that Jadhav was delivered a death sentence without being accorded basic legal rights under international law and that Pakistan's position in the case was farcical.

OneIndia News