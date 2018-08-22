  • search

PM to visit Gujarat on August 23 for collective e-Gruhpravesh of one lakh houses

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat on August 23, 2018 to address a public meeting in Jujwa village in the Valsad district. The Prime Minister will witness a collective e-Gruhpravesh of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) - a flagship scheme of the NDA government which envisions 'Housing for All.' Over a lakh houses have been completed in Gujarat that the PM will facilitate e- Gruhpravesh.

    All the beneficiaries of these houses will celebrate collective Gruh-Pravesh across 26 districts. At Valsad, beneficiaries from five districts of South Gujarat - Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Surat and Dangs -- will join the programme. For the remaining districts, collective Gruh-Pravesh will be celebrated at the block level. Beneficiaries in these districts will be suitably connected through a video link to the main event in Valsad. A total of more than 2 lakh people are expected to be connected with the event.

    At the same event, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates and employment letters etc to select beneficiaries under various development schemes, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Gramodaya Yojana and National Rural Livelihood Mission. He will distribute appointment letters and mini-ATMs to women bank correspondents. He will also address the gathering.

    At Junagadh, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects. These include a Government Civil Hospital at Junagadh; 13 projects of Junagadh Municipal Corporation; and a milk processing plant at Khokharda. He will also address the gathering. The Prime Minister will deliver the Convocation Address of the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, at Gandhinagar. He will attend a meeting of the Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 17:18 [IST]
