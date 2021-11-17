YouTube
    PM to inaugurate projects in Mahoba to help alleviate problem of water shortage

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mahoba and Jhansi districts of Uttar Pradesh on 19th November 2021.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In a significant initiative to alleviate water distress, at around 2:45 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple projects in Mahoba. These projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much needed relief to the farmers. These projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project. The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs. 3250 Crore and their operationalisation will help in irrigation of around 65000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region.

    At around 5:15 PM, Prime Minister will participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi. It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

    Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metre. It will also house a library, as well as a statue of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Shri Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 15:25 [IST]
