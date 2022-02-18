PM to dedicate rail lines connecting Thane and Diva today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the Nation two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. He will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, followed by his address on the occasion.

Kalyan is the main junction of Central Railway. The traffic coming from North side and Southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and Goods trains. To segregate suburban and long distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.

The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the approximate cost of Rs 620 crores and features 1.4 km long rail flyover, 3 major bridges, 21 minor bridges. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long distance train's traffic with suburban train's traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 9:24 [IST]