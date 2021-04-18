PM to chair meeting to review COVID situation in Varanasi

Utilise all private, public facilities to ramp up vaccine production: PM Modi after review meet

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

"At 11 AM, Prime Minister @narendramodi will be chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi," his office said.

The holy city has also witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases like other major urban centres of Uttar Pradesh.