PM thanks Japan for taking personal interest in Rudraksh centre: Watch stunning aerial view

Shiva Linga:

The roof of the project is shaped like Shiva Linga. The entire building will glow with LED lights at night.

The two-storey Convention Centre, which has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land, has a sitting capacity of 1200 persons at a time. It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions, music concerts etc. The gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi's art, culture and music.

Seating capacity of 1,200:

The JICA-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VCC) named ‘Rudraksha', will be a well-equipped convention centre, comprising of a main hall with a full flying tower, a seating capacity of 1,200, a gallery, meeting rooms, and parking for 120 cars.

Social and cultural interactions:

The main hall may be partitioned into smaller spaces when required. VCC is also planned to be an environment-friendly building, fit for Level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).

VCC will be equipped with adequate security and safety systems, with a regular entrance, a service entrance and a separate VIP entrance, making it an ideal destination for holding all types of international conventions. The objective of the Project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people, at the international convention centre in Varanasi, which would strengthen the city's competitiveness by developing its tourism sector.