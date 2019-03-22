PM slams Sam Pitroda, says Rahul's most trusted aide started Pak's National Day celebrations

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 22: Responding to Congress's Indian overseas chief Sam Pitroda's 26/11 statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress-led UPA governments didn't act against Pakistan despite repeated provocations and terror attacks.

    Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted,"Loyal courtier of Congress' royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew - Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror. This is a New India- we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest!"

    PM slams Sam Pitroda, says Rahuls most trusted aide started Paks National Day celebrations
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He also said,"The most trusted advisor and guide of the Congress President has kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India's armed forces."

    Sam Pitroda questions death toll in Balakot air strike

    Sam Pitroda had earlier questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike conducted. If they (IAF) killed 300, its ok. All I am saying is can you give me more facts and prove it, Pitroda had said in an interview to ANI.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress over controversial comments of Sam Pitroda and said, Loyal courtier of Congress' royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew- Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror.

    The Prime Minister added that this is a New India. We will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest! Narendra Modi wrote.

    narendra modi sam pitroda rahul gandhi iaf

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
