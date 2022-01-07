PM Modi to visit Punjab after 2 years; Security beefed up ahead of his visit to poll-bound state

PM security breach: Punjab minister forced to chant 'Modi Zindabad' in viral video

New Delhi, Jan 6: Even as the Congress and BJP are engaged in political blame game over the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Punjab, a video of a state minister being forced to chant "Modi Zindabad" by BJP workers have now gone viral.

In the clip doing rounds on social media sites, the BJP workers are seen blocking the car of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni and his car is allowed to pass only after he chanted "Modi Zindabad."

The minister was reportedly going to Amritsar.

In what the Centre described as a "major security lapse", Modi's convoy was stranded for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters in Ferozepur. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, and the Centre blamed the Congress government in Punjab for the breach.

After yesterday's incident, BJP workers today surrounded Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni on the road and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', later OP Soni raised 'Modi Zindabad' slogan and then the protesters let him go. pic.twitter.com/HQXEx4sJ09 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5, which has triggered a political blame game. "The three-member committee will be led by Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG," read a tweet from the Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 0:36 [IST]