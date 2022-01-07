YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM security breach: Punjab minister forced to chant 'Modi Zindabad' in viral video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 6: Even as the Congress and BJP are engaged in political blame game over the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Punjab, a video of a state minister being forced to chant "Modi Zindabad" by BJP workers have now gone viral.

    In the clip doing rounds on social media sites, the BJP workers are seen blocking the car of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni and his car is allowed to pass only after he chanted "Modi Zindabad."
    The minister was reportedly going to Amritsar.

    PM security breach: Punjab minister forced to chant Modi Zindabad in viral video

    In what the Centre described as a "major security lapse", Modi's convoy was stranded for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters in Ferozepur. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, and the Centre blamed the Congress government in Punjab for the breach.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5, which has triggered a political blame game. "The three-member committee will be led by Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG," read a tweet from the Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs.

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    punjab narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 0:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X