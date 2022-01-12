Can't allow every person who thinks of some solution to COVID-19 to file petition: SC

PM security breach: Justice Indu Malhotra to head SC panel

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: Retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra will head the Supreme Court panel which will look into Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's security breach that took place in Punjab.

The other members of the committee would be Director General of National Investigation Agency, the Director General of Punjab and the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court. The committee apart from examining the cause of the breach would also give suggestions on the safeguards required to be taken to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister.

The panel was set up by the Supreme Court's Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna after hearing the plea of an organisation, Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future. The other members on the Bench were Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.