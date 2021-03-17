Second wave worrisome, testing has to be ramped up: PM at meet with CMs

PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive on Wednesday

New Delhi, Mar 17: During the meeting with the Chief Minister said that the second wave is worrisome. The PM said that testing in smaller towns and cities have to be ramped up.

Most of the affected nations had to face a second wave of the virus. In our country too cases have suddenly started increasing in some states and the CMs too have expressed concern about this. The test positivity rate in Maharashtra and MP is very high and the cases are also rising the PM said.

The PM also said that the states must act against vaccine wastage. He also said there is a need to control the second wave.

India's fight against COVID cited as example in world, our recovery rate over 96 percent and fatality rate is among the lowest, the PM also said.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and CM of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel have skipped the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being held to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Mamata Banerjee said that she was skipping the meeting as she has pre-scheduled election meetings.

The PM had lasted interacted with the CMs in January before the vaccine was rolled out. The meeting comes in the backdrop of rising cases in some states.

States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have continued to report a surge in case, account for 78.41 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

"A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana," the ministry added.