For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
PM pays tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on birth anniversary
India
New Delhi, Jan 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar, the Sivaganga queen in Tamil Nadu who waged war against the British, on her birth anniversary.
Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable, and she personifies the spirit of our "Nari Shakti" (women power), the prime minister tweeted. Born in 1730, she is hailed for her campaign against the East India Company.
Know all about
Narendra Modi
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Narendra Modi"
"Narendra Modi"
"Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti," Modi tweeted.
Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 9:55 [IST]