YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM pays tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on birth anniversary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar, the Sivaganga queen in Tamil Nadu who waged war against the British, on her birth anniversary.

    PM pays tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on birth anniversary

    Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable, and she personifies the spirit of our "Nari Shakti" (women power), the prime minister tweeted. Born in 1730, she is hailed for her campaign against the East India Company.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    "Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti," Modi tweeted.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X