YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Tuesday, and said their courage, heroism and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.

    PM Modi pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

    Hundreds of people were killed by British troops on this day in 1919 as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.

    Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi requests PM Modi to allow emergency use of more COVID-19 vaccinesCoronavirus: Sonia Gandhi requests PM Modi to allow emergency use of more COVID-19 vaccines

    "Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian," Modi said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi massacre

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X